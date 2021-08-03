East Algoma OPP – Officers lay 23rd Impaired Charge of 2021

On August 1st, 2021, shortly after 5:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver who almost had a collision with another vehicle on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.

A short time later police located the car at a parking lot on Causley Street. Further investigation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was completed and as a result the driver, Patricia ST. LOUIS, 40 years-of-age from the Municipality from Iron Bridge was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – blood drug concentration, contrary to section 320.14(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on September 7, 2021.

The accused was previously under a driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The car passenger was in breach of conditions and as a result, Robert CORBIERE, 55 years-of-age from Thessalon First Nation was charged with: Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on August 2, 2021 and was remanded into custody.