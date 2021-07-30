Hwy 17 OPEN (6th Line & Macintyre Road, SSM) 9:22 update

Officers continue to investigate the multi-vehicle collision which took place on July 26, 2021 in the 2600 block of Great Northern Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 63-year-old man in the front passenger seat of the minivan involved in the collision. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. Further details will not be released at this time.

As previously mentioned, the other six occupants of the minivan were taken to hospital with various injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and we urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video of the collision to contact Traffic Services at 705-949-6300 ext. 348.

During the investigation officers discovered four vehicles were involved in the collision. A minivan travelling southbound crossed the centre line striking a northbound pickup truck hauling a trailer. Following the initial collision a pickup truck travelling southbound struck the minivan from behind. A northbound cube truck took evasive action and ended up in the ditch, but did not strike any of the involved vehicles.

Six passengers in the minivan were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from life threatening to non-life threatening. The people in the minivan are not from the Sault Ste. Marie area.

The drivers of the two pickup trucks, and the driver and passenger in the cube truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no indication speed or impairment caused the collision, but the investigation is ongoing. We urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video of the collision to contact Traffic Services at 705-949-6300 ext. 348.

Tweeted – The scene of the collision, the 2600 block of Great Northern Road, is now open with traffic flowing normally in both directions. 10 people taken to hospital with injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor. The investigation is ongoing.

Media Release – Around 9:30 a.m. officers, along with Sault Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision involving multiple vehicles.

Fire Services personnel were required for extrication of some of the involved people. In total, 10 people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor.

During the investigation, officers determined four vehicles were involved in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

The scene of the collision, the 2600 block of Great Northern Road, is now open with traffic flowing normally in both directions.

Officers remain on scene of a multi-vehicle collision that took place in the 2600 block of Great Northern Road.

The road remains closed to traffic in both directions. Travelers are urged to avoid the area and, if possible, find alternate routes. It is anticipated traffic delays will be lengthy.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available.

Highway 17 remains closed at this time. OPP are recommending that travellers detour.

South/Eastbound – At Wawa, take 101 to Chapleau, then 129 to Thessalon where you rejoin Highway 17. At Thessalon you can decide to go to Sudbury or back to Sault Ste. Marie.

North/Westbound – At Thessalon, take 129 to Chapleau, then 101 to Wawa.

Please note that this is a significant detour, and it is recommended that you leave Wawa or leave Thessalon with a full tank of gas. Be aware of moose, and increased traffic particularly along Mississagi River.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Services are advising of a motor vehicle collision in the 2600 Block of Great Northern Road (Highway 17) between 6th Line and Macintyre Road.

The media release states, “We urge the public to avoid the area as this is an active scene and the road is closed to traffic in both directions.”

This appears to have been an extremely serious collision, and Wawa-news has been advised that this will be a lengthy closure.