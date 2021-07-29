Welcome 2 Tha Zoo Premier – Fringe Festival Online

Welcome 2 Tha Zoo is a Pre-Recorded Live concert/ Short documentary showcasing the very best of Sault Ste. Marie’s Hip-hop scene.

Proudly Sponsored by Messy Official, It will air on Youtube Live. Link to this event is on facebook ( link ).

To help make this accessible to everyone, tickets will be PWYC. (Pay What You Can Pricing).

As an artist, during a worldwide pandemic and local lockdown, the mind begins to race. Your once powerful and creative outlet for self-expression and performances that moved the audience suddenly was taken away in the blink of an eye.

The homies and other fellow artists that we could work and express with – all were stuck in isolation in different places. As a collective of local hip-hop artists, we could hear the old-school vibes calling out to us and speakers on blast while the bass was calling us home.

So, we’re takin’ it back to the streets. WELCOME 2 THA ZOO!

Please join us for an inside look at the local Sault Ste. Marie Hip Hop scene, and indulge in some of the most exclusive content that we have to offer.

With special guest performances by members of ‘Sound Syndrome’, members of ‘No Filter Records’ and members of ‘Sooicide Records Inc.’.

This is surely an event you will not want to miss!