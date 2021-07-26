Breaking News

EC – Severe Thunderstorm Warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) ended

6:31 PM EDT Monday 26 July 2021
Severe thunderstorm warning ended for:

  • Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

 

Jul 26, 2021 at 18:01

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

  • Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

At 5:58 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

