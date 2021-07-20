Support continues for Digital Main Street Program for Small Businesses

The Ontario government continues to support the Digital Main Street program for 2021-2022 by investing $10 million to help small businesses expand their digital presence and market their services online. As businesses enter Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen, the renewed program will provide small businesses with $2,500 grants, technical training, and digital resources to help them reach more customers in person and online, positioning them for a stronger recovery.

“Ontario small businesses are the heart of our neighbourhoods and the economic foundation of our communities,” explained Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction. “Our government is committed to being there for them as they reopen. This additional support will give these businesses the digital boost they need to raise their profile and rebuild better than ever.”

If you are a small business with a brick-and-mortar location and one to 50 employees, you can apply for a $2,500 Digital Transformation Grant to purchase new technology and digital services.

To date, the program has provided over 20,000 businesses with support for their digital expansions, while generating jobs for more than 1,600 students and recent graduates.

“Ontario’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our communities,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Through Digital Main Street, we’re giving business owners and operators the tools they need to strengthen their online presence, enhance technical skills and help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”