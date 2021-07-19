APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#404)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 (#404), from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested today, July 19th, 2021 and is of close contact. The individual is self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.

This is the fourth day in a row that cases have been identified in Sault Ste. Marie and area by Algoma Public Health.