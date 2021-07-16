APH – One new case of COVID-19 (Sault Ste. Marie and area)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported one new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The person was tested today, is self-isolating, and is of exposure category ‘unknown’. Through contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.

The last positive case in the Algoma District was in ‘Algoma North’ on June 22, 2021.