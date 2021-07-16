Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported one new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The person was tested today, is self-isolating, and is of exposure category ‘unknown’. Through contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.
The last positive case in the Algoma District was in ‘Algoma North’ on June 22, 2021.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- APH – One new case of COVID-19 (Sault Ste. Marie and area) - July 16, 2021
- WAW007 – Near Cameron Lake - July 16, 2021
- Morning News – July 16 - July 16, 2021