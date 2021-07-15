Maamwesying Northern Clinic to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

The Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services NORTHERN CLINIC will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 administering the Moderna vaccine with afternoon and evening appointments available.

Indigenous people (First Nation, Metis, Inuit) and Urban Indigenous in Wawa, Chapleau and the surrounding area 18 years and up are the focus of this clinic. Appointments are also open to the general population.

To make an appointment for this clinic, please call Shirley Hale, Nurse Practitioner at 249-377-7427 from Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. If we do not respond, please leave a message and we will call you back as soon as possible.