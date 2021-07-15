A program to support children who will begin Kindergarten in September

This summer, from August 9 to 20, the “Apprends-P’tit” program will be offered virtually to future Kindergarten students who will begin their learning adventure in a Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon school in September 2021. This two-week program, offered via the Microsoft Teams platform, will allow students to familiarize themselves with the school environment. Through play-centered activities, children will be able to have fun in French and to meet new Kindergarten friends.

Each day, future kindergarten students will participate in a 30-minute mini virtual lesson based on an established schedule. During this lesson, they will have the opportunity to participate in group activities, socialize with friends and venture into their future virtual classroom!

Children registered in the Apprends-P’tit program will receive a learning kit in the mail with all the materials needed to participate in the mini lessons. To participate in the Apprends-P’tit virtual program, children must have access to their own technological tool (computer, tablet, etc.)

Interested parents are invited to register their child by July 5 at the following link:

www.nouvelon.ca/education/petite-enfance/apprend-p-tits .

It is still possible for parents to register their child in a CSC Nouvelon school. For more information, please visit the website www.nouvelon.ca/inscription.