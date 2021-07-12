Morning News – July 12

Weather

Sunny. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low 14.

Status of cases in Algoma

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 9:10 AM, July 9, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 124,23

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 44,926

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 79,297

69.3% has received at least one dose

78.2% (aged 12+) has received at least one dose

44.3% (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated (received two doses)

Northeast Forest Fire Region – One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon. There are currently ten other active fires in the region. Of these, one is not yet under control, five are under control and four are being observed.

Timmins 10 – 136 hectares and is not yet under control.

The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in areas of the region situated south of North Bay and north of Timmins; while the central portion of the region including most of Wawa sector are maintaining a high hazard this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region – There were two new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 11. At the time of this update there were 68 active fires in the region. 22 fires are not under control, one fire is being held, 26 are being observed and 19 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme across the region. There is an area of moderate hazard in the far north of Sioux Lookout and Nipigon districts.

Kenora 51 – Fire is not under control at 46,316 hectares.

Red Lake 65 – Not under control at 4012 hectares

Red Lake 51 – Being observed at 27549 hectares

Red Lake 68 – Not under control at 4700 hectares

Red Lake 77 – Not under control at 1200 hectares

Smoke drift in Red Lake, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, and Nipigon will continue to be experienced by communities in close proximity to wildland fires in those Districts and across the far north. Smoke drift from fires burning in the western provinces of Canada may also be detectable today across much of the province.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits

At 6:30 this morning ON511 was still showing that Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie is still closed as of July 10th. The highway has been reopened.

Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure will be joined by Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, MPP for Brampton South, Amarjot Sandhu, MPP for Brampton West, and Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, to make an announcement at 8:45 a.m.