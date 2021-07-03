MacGILLIVRAY, Myra

1943 – 2021

Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of Merle for 55 years. Extraordinary mother of Kimberley (Pascal) and Sheldon (Katty). Cherished grandmother of Linda, Megan, and Shealea. Proud great-grandmother of Auston and Peyton. Dear sister of Gordon McKnight (Lise) and John McKnight (Peggy). Myra will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews and the MacGillivray family.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will take place at the Chapleau Municipal Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Trinity United Church or to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. (

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.