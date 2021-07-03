Heat Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville,

and all areas shown to the right

Extreme heat today and Sunday.

Maximum temperatures: 29 to 34 degrees Celsius with humidex values in the mid- to upper- thirties. Considerably cooler conditions are expected for locations near to Lake Superior with daytime high temperatures remaining in the mid twenties.

Minimum temperatures: 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Timing: This afternoon through Sunday night.

A cold front will track through on Monday bringing a reprieve from the heat, although high temperatures may remain in the mid- to high- twenties, particularly inland from Lake Superior.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.