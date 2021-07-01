Editorial – Reflections on Canada’s mass and unmarked indigenous children’s graves

It is so difficult to hear these stories and the horrors that are now becoming common knowledgea. When I came to Canada at the age of 10 my education changed from an American perspective (which isn’t any better) to a Canadian, and Canadian history. But Residential Schools were not mentioned in my elementary schooling (St. Joeseph’s) and at MHS – if it was, it was glossed over as a very minor part. Then I was off to college, and my career of misc jobs here and there.

It wasn’t until I began Wawa-news and developed friendships with some now very dear friends, that my education of some of the cruel realities of indigenous life began. As part of Wawa-news I was able to cover stories at MFN, but they are a close-knit community, and now that I am away at college – that opportunity is no longer available.

I guess what I am saying is that for many, the knowledge of residential schools was the government line that has been held to for so many years, and unless you had friends, family that are involved – why would you believe that the government would lie to you about this? The shame and destruction meant that victims did not speak of the atrocities outside of their families or communities. Yes, the information was in the Federal Archives – but why would most Canadians even give that a thought?

The only two that I knew who went to residential schools was Maxie and Margaret Simon – and that only came to be known when they were interviewed on CBC, just a few years ago.

If ignorance of the law is not an excuse – I understand that ignorance of this is also not an excuse, but it is also very difficult to comprehend the fact that people in trust did these terrible things, and that our country is founded on betrayal and lies. We are treaty people – but so many are just now really learning what treaties are and what they meant, and how we have betrayed our partners.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission had many calls to action, 94, and only 10% have been completed in the 6 years since. A very poor performance.

I am really glad that finally the graves of these children are being uncovered. Finally, the genocide cannot be hidden anymore. That is a crime that brings home to every parent, the horrors of what happened. The wisps of stories are given a substance that cannot be ignored and are being given life outside of the communities and across the country. Their deaths did have a purpose, these children are our teachers.

Personally, I feel that Canada should do the same as was done in Germany after World War II – denazification. The Catholic Church must apologize, here in Canada, not from Rome. The Catholic Church and all the churches involved should pay for the DNA analysis and repatriation of the bodies to their families or homeland for every child possible. The Canadian Government should also shoulder this burden. I also believe that anyone still alive should be charged and prosecuted for crimes against humanity. It would be nice to see these churches removed from tax-free status as well – they don’t deserve it.

Brenda