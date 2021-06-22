Breaking News

Evening Vaccine Clinic – June 29th

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place on the evening of Tuesday, June 29.

 

This clinic is for anyone who has not received the first dose of vaccine, including 12-17 year olds and their family members.

 

Please phone Wawa’s central booking line at 705-914-0464 Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm to book an appointment.

