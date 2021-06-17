East Algoma OPP – Spousal Assault Charges Laid

On June 17, 2021, shortly before 1:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were made aware of a domestic dispute that had taken place the evening prior at a residence on McFarlane Road in the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined that a couple went for an ATV ride in a wooded area outside of town. An argument ensued and the victim was left on their own in the remote area. That person walked back to town and attended a residence on McFarlane Road to retrieve belongings. The disturbance continued between the couple and escalated to a physical altercation.

As a result, a 42 year-old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Assault-Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 3, 2021.