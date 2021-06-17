Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Spousal Assault Charges Laid

On June 17, 2021, shortly before 1:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were made aware of a domestic dispute that had taken place the evening prior at a residence on McFarlane Road in the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined that a couple went for an ATV ride in a wooded area outside of town.  An argument ensued and the victim was left on their own in the remote area. That person walked back to town and attended a residence on McFarlane Road to retrieve belongings. The disturbance continued between the couple and escalated to a physical altercation.

As a result, a 42 year-old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

  • Assault-Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 3, 2021.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*