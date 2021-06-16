Bargain Shop becomes Red Apple Canada Day Long Weekend!

The Bargain Shop is being renovated and will become a Red Apple and celebrate its opening on the Canada Day long weekend, Thursday July 1st.

Red Apple explains that they will continue to offer all the brand-name fashions, toys, grocery, and home products as The Bargain Shop did, but that customers will find some exciting new additions. The Red Apple Stores will feature its signature CandyworksTM, a shop-within-a-shop that offers a wide selection of candies and sweet treats.

In addition, over the Canada Day long weekend, Customers can enter for a chance to win a shopping spree valued at $1,000. Ballots will be available in-store, with no purchase necessary.

“While the challenges of this past year have left an indelible mark on all communities across the country, the small towns that we at Red Apple call home have been especially hard-hit by the restrictions on retail. We are proud of the ongoing efforts made by our warm and welcoming staff and will continue to do everything we can to keep our Customers and team members safe,” says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer, Red Apple Stores. “And though the re-launch of The Bargain! Shop to our updated Red Apple format is certainly an occasion worth celebrating, we are sensitive to the concerns that Customers and team members alike are experiencing due to the pandemic. In part, that is why we are also offering curbside pick-up, where Customers can call or email their local store to place an order and then have their purchases delivered to them at curbside, all while maintaining appropriate physical distancing both from our Store Associates as well as from other Customers, “treating Customers with dignity and respect. One of our core values is serving our communities, and we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.