CSC Nouvelon to celebrate its 400 secondary school graduating students

Some 400 students from the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s ten secondary schools will be celebrated on June 16, 17, 22, 24, 28 and 29, 2021. In order to protect the health and wellbeing of students and staff, the secondary schools will honour the students completing grade 12 through a virtual graduating ceremony. Secondary schools will enhance this recognition event with the presentation of certificates of merit, graduation gowns and mortars, and other elements of appreciation to students in drive-through format.

“We wish our graduates a great deal of success in the next stages of their life. We encourage them to tap into the wealth of knowledge they have acquired in CSC Nouvelon schools while remainiong outstanding and well-rounded citizens who are proud to be Catholic and Francophone and are ready to take their place in society,” said Mr. André Bidal, CSC Nouvelon board Chair.

“We congratulate our graduates for having drawn on their technological skills with such success and for showing tenacity and resilience. Through this effort and their ability to surpass themselves and meet new challenges, our students can take pride in having completed their high school studies with flying colors. They can now look to the future with confidence,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon.