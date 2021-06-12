1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#397)

\Algoma Public Health (APH) reported 1 new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area Friday evening, June 11, 2021. The exposure is of close contact, and the individual was tested on June 11, and as self-isolating,
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
