Breaking News

1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#397)

\Algoma Public Health (APH) reported 1 new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area Friday evening, June 11, 2021. The exposure is of close contact, and the individual was tested on June 11, and as self-isolating,

 

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*