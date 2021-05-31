Morning News – May 31st

Weather:



A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 14. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 4.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 144,153 392 18 2 (3) 374 6 99 Updated: May 28, 2021, 4:35 pm

Doses administered to Algoma residents (Last Updated: 11:40 AM, May 27, 2021



Total doses administered 57,911 # of people who received their first dose only 45,917 # of people who are fully vaccinated 5,997 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 51,914 Population coverage

% of the population that has received at least one dose 45.4% % of the eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 51.1% % of the eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 5.9% % of the youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 2.9% % of the adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 54.5% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon. The closed to Wawa is Sault 4 (south of Jarvis Lake, approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Sault Ste Marie). It is not yet under control at 0.1 of hectare. There are three other active fires in the region, they are either under control or being held.

The fire hazard is high to extreme across the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There were no new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the afternoon of May 30. There are 12 active fires in the region. One fire is being observed, seven fires are being held and four fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate in the western portion of the region and high in the Nipigon district and a portion of Fort Frances District.

News Tidbits:

The Ontario government is providing more than $560,000 to help three mining supply companies develop innovative technology, purchase new equipment and expand operations in North Bay.

Drillco Mining and Exploration is receiving $243,280 to build a prototype of a clean-tech, ultra-deep surface drill capable of drilling diamond core drill holes to depths of up to 3,000 metres.

MinCon Canada Drilling Products Inc. is receiving $199,247 to purchase new equipment to expand its facility and improve shop productivity.

Wagg’s Petroleum Equipment Ltd. is receiving $120,413 to build an addition to its facility in North Bay.

Today, Monday, May 31, 2021, the Ontario government will table a motion in the Legislature to appoint Dr. Kieran Moore as the province’s next Chief Medical Officer of Health to succeed Dr. David Williams upon his retirement on June 25, 2021. Should the motion be passed, Dr. Moore would assume office effective June 26, 2021.

A Memorial for the 215 residential school children found buried at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia was started at Algoma University, formerly known as Shingwauk Indian Residential School. Perhaps shoes should also be placed on the steps of all churches whose faith was involved in residential schools. Particularly, the Catholic Church who alone has not fully acknowledged its part, nor honoured its financial obligations under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, and to raise $25 million for Indigenous healing, as was demanded in the residential schools’ settlement of 2007.

The union representing British Columbia teachers is calling on members to wear orange and schools to lower flags to half-mast this week, to honour the 215 children. The flags on all Government of Canada buildings in Canada, including the Peace Tower, are being flown at half-mast until further notice. Ontario government buildings and establishments across the province will be flown at half-mast. The City of Sault Ste. Marie will lower its flags at the Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre for 9 days or 215 hours beginning today out of respect.