Fog Advisory – Marathon to Schreiber

May 31, 2021 at 21:46
At 9:93 this evening Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory from Marathon to Schreiber. Tonight and into tomorrow morning, near zero visibility due to fog is expected. At this time there is fog patches at Marathon, Neys Provincial Park and Terrace Bay.
Environment Canada warns, “If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”
