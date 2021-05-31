East Algoma OPP – Pair charged with Robbery after cell phone theft

On May 16, 2021, shortly after 10:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of a mobile phone on East Cul de Sac in the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined, an accused reached through a vehicle window and grabbed the phone from the rear passenger and ran into a residence. The complainant attended the residence to retrieve the phone and was met by another individual who threatened to harm the complainant and was told to get off the property.

As a result of the investigation, Tamara MRSNIK, 26 years-of-age from Elliot Lake, was arrested on May 24, 2021 and charged with:

Robbery with Theft, contrary to section 334(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Robert COPPENS, 49 years-of-age, from Elliot Lake, was arrested on May 24, 2021 and charge with:

Robbery with Theft, contrary to section 334(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 6, 2021.