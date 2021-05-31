East Algoma OPP – Multiple charges laid after Domestic Dispute Call

On May 27, 2021, shortly after 5:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute-related call. The victim reported being threatened and proceeded to leave a camp on foot, then later flagged down a passerby on Highway 17 in the Town of Spanish.

Investigation determined the camp on Beckerton Shooting Range Road where the couple were staying had been set on fire after the victim had left. Police located the vehicle of the accused at the intersection of Front Street (Highway 17) and Trunk Road where it failed to negotiate a right turn.

As a result of the investigation, a 32 year-old from Spanish, was arrested and charged with:

Assault-Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Uttering Threats- Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

Break, Enter a Place-Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC

Arson-Damage to Property, contrary to section 434 of the CC

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

Fail to Remain, contrary to section 200(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Fail to Report Accident, contrary to section 199(1) of the HTA

Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the HTA

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on May 28, 2021 and was remanded into custody.