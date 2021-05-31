East Algoma OPP – Assault & Threats Charges Laid

On May 29, 2021, shortly after 7:45 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of Manitoulin Crime Unit, the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Mississauga First Nation Police service responded to a family dispute on Village Road in the community of Serpent River First Nation.

After police investigation, it was determined a person was threatened and physically assaulted by a sibling that was allegedly intoxicated by alcohol and non-prescription drugs. Family members feared for their safety and subsequently departed the residence to wait for police.

Police arrived shortly after to find the accused barricaded in the residence. Police attempted to contact the person numerous times with negative results. After speaking to family members, police learned there were firearms in the home.

OPP ERT members contained the residence and shortly after 5:00 a.m., on May 30, 2021, the person was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Zachery PELLETIER, 25 years-of-age from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Uttering Threats- Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on July 8, 2021.