Elliot Lake OPP – Traffic Stop results in Impaired Charges

On May 23, 2021 at approximately 11:44 p.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

As a result of the investigation, Angela PEARSON, 46 years old, of Elliot Lake has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6, 2021 in Elliot Lake.