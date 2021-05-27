Breaking News

1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#392)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested yesterday, May 26th, 2021, is of unknown exposure, and is self-isolating.

 

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*