1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#392)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested yesterday, May 26th, 2021, is of unknown exposure, and is self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
