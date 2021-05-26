Fog Advisory – Ended 8:30

At 8:21, Environment Canada ended the Fog Advisory.

Environment Canada is warning that spots of dense fog will continue early this morning along the Lake Superior shoreline. Drivers should be aware that this fog may reduce visibility in some areas to near zero.

Highway 17 from Pukaskwa Park to Wawa is expected to be affected by this.

Highway 17 just north of SSM, a collision between a transport and a pickup about 2:45 this morning closed the highway. At 5:30 a.m. the highway was still closed, but there was no information on OPP/ON511 social media feeds.