Severe Weather possible for Northwestern Ontario – may influence Northeastern Ontario

Instant Weather Northern Ontario is reporting that they “are seeing an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms today in parts of northwestern Ontario and this risk will extend towards isolated parts of northeastern Ontario into the evening. A large region around Thunder Bay looks to have an enhanced risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts, intense lightning, isolated flooding, and perhaps even isolated tornadoes. Northeastern Ontario looks like more of a marginal risk but we’ll be watching it closely this evening. Please have a plan in place and stay safe, folks!”

Looking at thunderstorm projections from “Windy”, a system is moving east from Winnipeg and may create a number of thunderstorms over Thunder Bay as it heads east. Wawa may be just on the edge of this system. In Marathon it is 10C, foggy and 100% humidity, and in Wawa and White River it is 14C, foggy and 100% humidity.

at 11:25 Environment Canada posted:

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ignace – English River

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The main threats are wind gusts up to 90 km/h, quarter size hail, and heavy rain with local amounts of 30 mm.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.