Ontario Releases Three-Step Roadmap to Safely Reopen the Province

The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has released its Roadmap to Reopen, a three-step plan to safely and cautiously reopen the province and gradually lift public health measures based on the province-wide vaccination rate and improvements in key public health and health care indicators. In response to recent improvements to these indicators, Ontario will allow more outdoor recreational amenities to reopen, with restrictions in place, effective May 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.
“As a result of the strict public health measures we introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants, we are seeing a steady improvement in our situation as ICU and hospital numbers begin to stabilize,” said Premier Doug Ford. “While we must remain conscious of the continued threat the virus poses, with millions of Ontarians having received at least their first dose of vaccine we can now begin the process of a slow and cautious re-opening of the province in full consultation with our public health professionals.”
Roadmap to Reopen outlines three steps to easing public health measures, guided by the following principles:
- Step One An initial focus on resuming outdoor activities with smaller crowds where the risk of transmission is lower, and permitting retail with restrictions. This includes allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, outdoor dining with up to four people per table and non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity.
- Step Two Further expanding outdoor activities and resuming limited indoor services with small numbers of people where face coverings are worn. This includes outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, outdoor sports and leagues, personal care services where face coverings can be worn and with capacity limits, as well as indoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings at 15 percent capacity.
- Step Three Expanding access to indoor settings, with restrictions, including where there are larger numbers of people and where face coverings can’t always be worn. This includes indoor sports and recreational fitness; indoor dining, museums, art galleries and libraries, and casinos and bingo halls, with capacity limits.
The province will remain in each step for at least 21 days to evaluate any impacts on key public health and health system indicators. If at the end of the 21 days, the following vaccination thresholds have been met, along with positive trends in other key public health and health system indicators, then the province will move to the next step:
- Step 1: 60 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose.
- Step 2: 70 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose and 20 per cent vaccinated with two doses.
- Step 3: 70 to 80 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose and 25 per cent vaccinated with two doses.
Based on current trends in key health indicators, including the provincial vaccination rate, the government expects to enter Step One of the Roadmap the week of June 14, 2021. The province will confirm closer to the expected start of Step One.
“While we know that now is not yet the moment to reopen, Ontarians deserve to know the path forward on what we will carefully reopen and when, starting with the settings we know are safest,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Brighter days are ahead and we believe this Roadmap represents a path out of the pandemic and will encourage Ontarians to get vaccinated and to continue following public health advice.”
The provincewide emergency brake restrictions remain in effect while the province assesses when it will be moving to Step One of the roadmap with the Stay at Home order expiring on June 2, 2021. During this time, the government will continue to work with stakeholders on reopening plans to ensure full awareness of when and how they can begin to safely reopen.
Due to the continuing success of Ontario’s vaccine rollout and the collective efforts of Ontarians in following public health and workplace safety measures to date, effective May 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. the province will reopen outdoor recreational amenities with restrictions in place, such as the need to maintain physical distancing. These amenities include but are not limited to golf courses and driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks. No outdoor sports or recreational classes are permitted. Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be expanded to five people, which will allow these amenities to be used for up to five people, including with members of different households. All other public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake will remain in effect.
At this time, publicly funded and private elementary and secondary schools in the province will continue to operate under teacher-led remote learning. Data will be assessed on an ongoing basis and medical experts, including the Chief Medical Officer of Health, and other health officials will be consulted to determine if it may be safe to resume in-person learning.
“Due to the stringent efforts of Ontarians following public health and workplace safety measures, we have reached the point where we can begin preparing to exit the provincewide emergency brake and lift the Stay-at-Home order,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “We must remain vigilant however, as the fight against COVID-19 is not over and our case counts, ICU capacity and hospitalizations are still concerning. It remains critical that all Ontarians continue to follow all public health and workplace safety measures currently in place to help further reduce transmission and save lives.”
The government will continue to work with the Public Health Measures Table, Public Health Ontario, and other public health and scientific experts to determine public health guidance for Ontarians to follow, including protocols for masking and outdoor/indoor gatherings, after being fully vaccinated.
Roadmap to Reopen
Roadmap to Reopen is a cautious three-step plan that will guide a safe and gradual reopening of the province and the lifting of public health measures based on the provincewide vaccination rate and improvements in key public health and health system indicators.
The province will remain in each of the steps for at least 21 days to evaluate any impacts on key public health indicators. If at the end of the 21 days, the vaccination thresholds have been met, alongside positive trends of other key public health and health system indicators, then the province will move forward.
Public health and workplace safety measures would continue to apply across all steps, including maintaining physical distance, capacity limits and wearing face coverings in indoor spaces and whenever physical distancing is a challenge..
The three steps of the Roadmap, which will be applied provincially, are the following :
Step One
Step One of the roadmap may begin after 60 per cent of Ontario’s adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and if public health indicators, such as hospitalizations, ICU occupancy and new admissions and case rates indicate the province can safely move to this step of the roadmap. Based on current trends in key health indicators, including the provincial vaccination rate, the government expects to enter Step One of the Roadmap the week of June 14, 2021. The province will confirm closer to the expected start of Step One.
Step One will permit the resumption of more outdoor activities with smaller, well-managed crowds where risk of transmission is minimized and will permit retail, all with restrictions in place, including but not limited to :
- Outdoor gatherings up to 10 people;
- Outdoor dining up to 4 people per table;
- Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training up to 10 people;
- Essential retail at 25 per cent capacity and can sell all goods (including discount and big box);
- Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity;
- Retail stores in malls closed unless the stores have a street facing entrance;
- Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit 2 metres’ physical distancing;
- Horse racing and motor speedways without spectators;
- Outdoor horse riding;
- Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools with capacity limited to permit 2 metres’ physical distancing;
- Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens with capacity limits;
- Campsites, campgrounds and short-term rentals; and
- Ontario Parks.
Step Two
Ontario will remain in Step One for at least 21 days. If at the end of those 21 days the province has vaccinated 70 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent of adults with two doses and there are positive trends in public health and health system indicators, Ontario will move to Step Two.
Step Two will further expand outdoor activities and will resume limited indoor services with small numbers of people where face coverings are worn, with other restrictions in place, including but not limited to :
- Outdoor gatherings up to 25 people;
- Indoor gatherings up to 5 people and other restrictions;
- Outdoor dining up to 6 people per table;
- Outdoor sports and leagues;
- Overnight camps;
- Outdoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;
- Non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity; essential retail at 50 per cent capacity;
- Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times with capacity limits;
- Outdoor cinemas and performing arts with capacity limits;
- Horse racing and motor speedways for spectators with capacity limits;
- Outdoor tour and guide services with capacity limits;
- Indoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings at 15 per cent capacity;
- Public libraries with capacity limits;
- Outdoor waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits; and
- Fairs and rural exhibitions with capacity limits.
Step Three
Ontario will remain in Step Two for at least 21 days. If at the end of those 21 days the province has vaccinated 70 to 80 per cent of adults with one dose and 25 per cent of adults with two and positive trends in public health and health system indicators continue, Ontario will move to Step Three.
Step Three will permit the resumption of indoor services with larger numbers of people, with restrictions in place, including but not limited to :
- Outdoor gatherings with larger capacity limits;
- Indoor gatherings with larger capacity limits and other restrictions;
- Indoor dining with capacity limits;
- Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities with capacity limits;
- Indoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;
- Essential and non-essential retail capacity expanded;
- Personal care services with capacity expanded and other restrictions;
- Indoor cinemas and performing arts facilities with capacity limits;
- Indoor and outdoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings with capacity limited to permit 2 metres’ physical distancing;
- Indoor museums and art galleries with capacity limits;
- Indoor zoos, aquariums, waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits;
- Casinos and bingo halls with capacity limits; and
- Other outdoor activities from Step Two permitted to operate indoors.
This list is not exhaustive. The government will continue to work with sectors on reopening plans, to ensure that they have full awareness of when they can begin to safely reopen and how.
Roadmap to Reopen at a glance :
|Subject / Sector
|Before Step One
|Step One
|Step Two
|Step Three
|Retail
|Essential retail at 25% capacity;
Other restrictions apply to some essential retailers (e.g. restricted hours, appointments required, etc.)
In-store shopping at discount and big box retailers limited to essential goods
Curbside pick-up or delivery for non-essential retail
Restrictions on shopping malls
|Essential retail at 25% capacity and and can sell all goods (including discount and big box)
Non-essential retail at 15% capacity
Retail stores in malls closed unless the stores have a street facing entrance.
|Essential retail at 50% capacity
Non-essential retail at 25% capacity
|Essential and non-essential retail open with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing
|Liquor stores
|Open at 25% capacity, with restricted hours
|Open at 25% capacity
|Open at 50% capacity
|Open with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing
|Restaurants and bars
|Open for take-out, drive-through and delivery service
|Outdoor dining with 4 people per table and other restrictions
|Outdoor dining with 6 people per table and other restrictions
Karaoke permitted with restrictions (outdoor)
|Indoor dining with capacity and some other restrictions
Outdoor dining with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing
Buffets permitted
Karaoke permitted with restrictions
|Personal care services
|Closed
|Closed
Sensory deprivation pods permitted when prescribed by a regulated health professional
|Open at 25% capacity to maximum of 5 people
Appointment required
Services that require the removal of a face covering not permitted
Only patrons being served can be in the setting
|Open with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing and other restrictions
|Sports and recreational fitness facilities
|Closed for indoor use except for high-performance athletes, child care, mental health and addiction support services, social services, and physical therapy (subject to conditions)
|Outdoor team sports – training only, 10 people max, 3m distance
Closed for indoor use except for high-performance athletes, social services, and physical therapy
|Outdoor sports leagues open
Training for professional or amateur athletes and/or competitions
|Indoor open, with some restrictions
Outdoor open, with some restrictions
|Personal fitness and training
|Closed – no indoor or outdoor sports or recreational classes at any indoor or outdoor sport and recreational facilities
|Outdoor fitness classes – 10 people max, 3m distance
Outdoor personal training – 10 people max, 3m distance
Outdoor sports training only – 10 people max, 3m distance
|Outdoor fitness classes – 25 people max, 3m distance
Outdoor personal training – 25 people max, 3m distance
|Indoor open, with some restrictions
Outdoor open, with some restrictions
|Outdoor recreational amenities
|Open, including golf courses, tennis courts, skateboarding parks, sports fields, BMX and skate parks, shooting ranges and archery ranges, and others, with restrictions.
Horse riding permitted, with restrictions
No outdoor sports or recreational classes are permitted.
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Water features
|Closed
|Outdoor pools, splash pads, spray pads, whirlpools, wading pools and water slides open with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing
|Outdoor pools, splash pads, spray pads, whirlpools, wading pools and water slides open with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing
|Indoor and outdoor pools, splash pads, spray pads, whirlpools, wading pools and water slides open with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing
|Meeting and event spaces
|Closed with exceptions for certain purposes including social services, government operations, court services, in-person examinations for select professions (subject to conditions)
|Closed with exceptions for certain purposes including social services, government operations, court services, in-person examinations for select professions (subject to conditions)
|Outdoor spaces open at 25% capacity and other restrictions
Indoor meeting and event spaces closed, with exceptions for certain purposes, and except for viewing for potential booking of a future event
|Indoor spaces open with capacity and other restrictions, including for tradeshows, conferences and exhibitions
|Day camps
|Closed
|Open based on guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health
|Open based on guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health
|Open based on guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health
|Overnight camps
|Closed
|Closed
|Open based on guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, including epidemiological context and other specific conditions
|Open based on guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, including epidemiological context and other specific conditions
|Commercial film/TV production
|Open with no audience
No more than 50 performers on set
Distance or equipment requirements for crew, hair and makeup services, and musicians
Must comply with industry guidance
Post-production, visual effects, animation studios open
|Open with no audience
No more than 50 performers on set
Distance or equipment requirements for crew, hair and makeup services, and musicians
Must comply with industry guidance
Post-production, visual effects, animation studios open
|Open with no audience
Distance or equipment requirements for crew, hair and makeup services, and musicians
Must comply with industry guidance
Post-production, visual effects, animation studios open
|Open with capacity restrictions for studio audiences.
Distance or equipment requirements for crew, hair and makeup services, and musicians
Must comply with industry guidance
Post-production, visual effects, animation studios open
|Performing arts
|Closed
|Closed
|Indoor closed, permitted only for the purpose of rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted event
Outdoor open, including live music, with capacity and other restrictions
|Indoor open, including live music, with capacity and other restrictions
Outdoor open, including live music, with capacity restrictions
|Cinemas
|Closed
|Drive-in open
|Indoor closed
Outdoor open with capacity and other restrictions
|Indoor open with capacity and other restrictions
Outdoor open with capacity and other restrictions
|Casino, bingo halls and gaming establishments
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Open with capacity and other restrictions
|Horse Racing
|Training only
No members of the public permitted at the facility
|Outdoor with capacity and crew restrictions
No spectators
|Open with spectator capacity and other restrictions
|Open with spectator capacity and other restrictions
|Motorsports and speedways
|Closed
|Outdoor with capacity and crew restrictions
No spectators
|Open with spectator capacity and other restrictions
|Open with spectator capacity and other restrictions
|Weddings, funerals and religious services, rites and ceremonies
(Does not apply to receptions)
|Max 10 persons indoors
Max 10 people permitted outdoors
|10 indoors
Outdoor permitted with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing
|Indoor permitted at 15% capacity
Outdoor permitted with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing
|Larger indoor services, rites, and ceremonies
Outdoor permitted with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing
|Gatherings
|Max 5 people for outdoor gatherings
|Max 10 people for outdoor gatherings and organized public events
Indoor not permitted
|Max 25 people for outdoor gatherings and organized public events
Max 5 people for indoor gatherings and organized public events with other restrictions
|Larger indoor and outdoor gatherings and organized public events with size limits
|Short-term rentals (does not include hotels, motels, lodges, resorts, etc but does apply to cabins and cottages)
|Only for people in need of housing
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Public libraries
|Curbside pickups for materials
Access to computers, photocopiers, and similar services permitted
|Curbside pickups for materials
Access to computers, photocopiers, and similar services permitted
|Open with 25% capacity and other restrictions
|Open, with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing and other restrictions
|Museums, Attractions, etc.
|Closed
Zoos and aquariums open to care for animals
|Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens, and similar attractions open with reduced capacity and other restrictions (excludes public events)
|Outdoor waterparks open with reduced capacity and other restrictions
Outdoor amusement parks open with reduced capacity and other restrictions, including on rides
|Museums and art galleries open with capacity limited to permit 2m physical distancing and other restrictions
Indoor zoos and aquariums, waterparks, and amusement parks open with capacity restrictions
|Fairs and Rural Exhibitions
|Closed
|Closed
|Outdoor open at reduced capacity and other restrictions
|Indoor and outdoor open at reduced capacity and other restrictions
|Tour and Guide Services (e.g., boat tours)
|Closed
|Closed
|Outdoor open with capacity and other restrictions
|Indoor open with capacity and other restrictions
|Construction
|Open with some limitations to commercial projects
|All construction open
|All construction open
|All construction open
|Driving Instruction and Testing
|Not permitted, except for drivers of commercial vehicles
|Driving testing permitted with restrictions
|Driving testing permitted with restrictions
Driving instruction permitted with restrictions
|Driving testing permitted with restrictions
Driving instruction permitted with restrictions
|Veterinary services
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Pet grooming, animal shelters, stables, pet sitters, pet walkers, pet trainers
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Lawn care and landscaping services
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Ontario Parks and Campgrounds
|Ontario Parks open for day use
Overnight only open for individuals in need of housing or with full seasonal contracts; only sites with electricity, water and sewage facilities may be provided for use
All recreational and shared facilities (e.g. washrooms) are closed
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Marinas / Boating Clubs
|Open with limited services including, repairs or servicing of boats, placing boats in water, and enabling individuals’ access to their residence or property
Recreational boating permitted but only members of a household can gather on a boat
Clubhouse, rec facilities closed; restaurants open for take-out only
|Permitted with clubhouses, and other indoor amenities closed
|Permitted with clubhouses, and other indoor amenities closed
|Open with restrictions.
|Strip clubs
|Permitted to operate as a restaurant in alignment with restaurant restrictions
|Permitted to operate as a restaurant in alignment with restaurant restrictions
|Permitted to operate as a restaurant in alignment with restaurant restrictions
|Permitted to operate as a strip club in alignment with restaurant and performance restrictions
Note : Bolded measures indicate new measures coming into effect as of May 22, 2021 at 12 :01 a.m.