More cases of COVID-19 in SSM & Outbreak declared at Ontario Finnish Resthome – Mauno Kaihla Koti

On Wednesday, May 19th, Algoma Public Health (APH) reported 4 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. All four cases are of unknown exposure are self-isolating. Three cases were tested on May 17th, and one on May 19. In addition, APH advised of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 via SSM Transit.

Today, May 20th, 2021, Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Cases from 378 to 382 are of close contact, and self-isolating. Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

In addition, Algoma Public Health declared an outbreak at the Ontario Finnish Resthome – Mauno Kaihla Koti, following confirmation of COVID-19 in one staff and three residents. APH is working closely with the Ontario Finnish Resthome care team to take further preventive actions to protect staff and residents and to support the care team in putting heightened infection prevention and control measures in place that will reduce the risk of further spread.

Any family members, staff or essential visitors who have questions, please connect with the Ontario Finnish Resthome at 705-945-9987.

