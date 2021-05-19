2021 Marina Season – Slip Rentals, Boat Launch Passes & Fees

The 2021 Marina Season has launched at the Harry McCluskie Municipal Marina. The sticker system that was implemented last year continues.

First, purchase boat launch passes in order to use the boat launches. The application form is available online on the Municipal website (wawa.cc or click this link for PDF download Boat Launch).

If you are renting a slip in the Harry McCluskie Municipal Marina, you must fill out an application form (wawa.cc or click this link for PDF download Boat Slip). Please remember that if you would like to keep the same slip as last year you must purchase by June 1st, 2021.

There are three ways to pay and receive your Boat Launch Pass or Slip Sticker:

Contactless payment (cash or cheque) and form drop off and pick up of Boat Launch Pass or Slip Sticker,

e-mail completed application form and e-transfer funds to [email protected], pickup up of Boat Launch Pass or Slip Sticker by appointment at the MMCC, or

mail completed application form and cheque to ProShop, 3 Chris Simon Drive, P.O. Box 500

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0; pickup up of Boat Launch Pass or Slip Sticker by appointment at the MMCC.

2021 Fee Schedule:

Boat Launch Pass Boat Slip Sticker Serviced Slip Sticker Red Blue Green Yellow Daily $ 5.00 $2/ft $2/ft + $10 Weekly $ 20.00 $6/ft $6/ft + $30 Monthly $ 37.50 $10.50/ft $10.50/ft + $62.50 Seasonal $ 75.00 $21/ft $21/ft + $125

Please be safe while boating and file a float plan with someone before heading out on our local waters!