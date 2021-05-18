Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra Performing Throughout the Region with a Virtual Tour

The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) is going on a virtual tour — travelling to 24 communities in our region and performing 19 streaming concerts between May 25th and June 14th.

A regular TBSO Season includes an East and West tour. The orchestra travels to different communities in the region to play a custom concert. Being the only fully professional orchestra between Toronto and Winnipeg, it’s an excellent opportunity for us to share a performance by the Symphony that doesn’t require them to make a trip to Thunder Bay to hear. With COVID restrictions being what they are, this was impossible to do this Season.

We were fortunate enough to receive funding from the Ontario Arts Council to put on a Virtual Tour for 24 community members. We’ll be virtually travelling as far West as Kenora, Red Lake, and Fort Frances, and as far East as Cochrane, Kapuskasing, and Chapleau.

Each concert will have some local flavour with exceptional guest artists like Cassandra Star, from Fort Frances, Erika Rasmussen and Carrie Hall from Kenora, Meritt Penner from Sioux Lookout, Jordin Laine from Dryden, and Justin Stolz from Thunder Bay.

To learn more about our Virtual Tour or to see when we will be performing for your city, visit tbso.ca/virtual-tour/