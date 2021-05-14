SE OPP Hornepayne – 3 Thefts over Weekend

Over the weekend of May 8-9, 2021, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to three separate theft occurrences in Hornepayne.
Two of the occurrences took place at residences and one occurred at a business. All were within the Town of Hornepayne. Items taken from these areas include the following:
Motorcycle helmets
Car Batteries
Battery Charger
Clothing items including a Harley Davidson leather jacket
Half a skid of asphalt shingles
Lumber
There are currently no suspects in any of these cases.
The OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for these thefts. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for any of these incidents should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
The OPP would like to remind the public to ensure that they lock the doors on their residences, outbuildings (garages, sheds) and vehicles.
