Breaking News

1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#346)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area. This case is of close contact, tested May 8th, 2021 and is self-isolating. Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

