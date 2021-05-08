East Algoma OPP – Looking for Assistance in Locating Shayna

On May 8, 2021, at 12:41 p.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person.

Shayna BOYER-GIONETTE, 25 years-of-age was last seen on this date at approximately 7:00 a.m. at the Spanish River Inn in the Town of Spanish.

She is described as being 5′ 6″ tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, slim build, medium length straight hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black coat with silver trim and Timberland boots (orange/yellow in color) similar to a work boot.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being and are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate her.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shayna BOYER-GIONETTE is urged to contact their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.