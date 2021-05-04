Morning News – May 4th

Weather:

Periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Tonight- Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this evening. Low plus 2.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 3, 2021, 5:45 pm)



Tested – 132,919

Confirmed Cases – 338

Active Cases – 33

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 2

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Resolved Cases – 305

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 57

Total doses administered: 40,819

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 33,363 34.5% 29.2% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,728 3.9% 3.3% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 37,091 38.3% 32.4%

News Tidbits:

There were no new wildland fires in the Northeast region by late yesterday, no active fires and the fire hazard varies from low to moderate today.

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health, and Katherine Hay, President and CEO of Kids Help Phone, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.

Did you know? The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg made the very last penny in 2012. Canada had been minting pennies for 154 years. The last penny went to Canada’s currency museum in Ottawa.

4 Dead in Ohio – 28 National Guardsmen fired their weapons at a group of students protesting the secret bombing of Cambodia on the Kent State University campus; four students were killed, eight wounded, and permanently paralyzing another on this date in 1970. Canadian Neil Young wrote these lyrics, and with David Crosby, Stephen Stills & Graham Nash recorded it as a single, the ‘B’ side was “Find the Cost of Freedom”. It took ten days to hit the streets. CSN&Y released this killing their single “Teach your Children” – ” ‘The kids were angry *now*. We wanted to speak and scream about this *now*. We wanted to put the record out on top of our other record. We killed it stone dead and we didn’t care. …we were killing our own children, and we were killing them in support of a secret policy of slaughter on a mass scale in Cambodia. The youth weren’t going to take it, they gave their lives to protest it.’ – Graham Nash, 1990.