HSCDSB Celebrating Catholic Education Week – May 2 – 7

Students and staff of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) are excited to celebrate Catholic Education Week, which runs from May 2 to May 7.

“This year’s theme is ‘Nurturing Hope’, and it seems very appropriate, considering what our families and school communities have experienced so far this school year. We look to nurture hope in our students on a daily basis and know that, with all that is happening on the health front around the world, that goal is all the more relevant,” said HSCDSB Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn.

As was the case last year, HSCDSB schools will celebrate the week virtually and many schools have created numerous activities in which students and parents can participate.

A highlight of Catholic Education Week will be a province-wide mass presided over by Cardinal Thomas Collins at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Toronto. The mass will be livestreamed on Wednesday, May 5 at 11:00 a.m.

“We are grateful that Cardinal Collins will help celebrate Catholic Education Week with us again this year. I’m sure his message will give us all the hope that we need to persevere in these challenging times,” said HSCDSB Chair, Sandra Turco.

Check out the board’s website at hscdsb.on.ca and our social media platforms to see how our schools in Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Hornepayne, Espanola, Wawa, Massey, Chapleau, Blind River and White River celebrate Catholic Education Week.