Morning News – May 3rd

Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 11.
Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 5.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 2, 2021, 4:30 pm)
Tested – 131,697
Confirmed Cases – 336
Active Cases – 43
Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 3
Currently Hospitalized – 2
Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1
Resolved Cases – 293
Deceased – 4
Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 55
Total doses administered: 39,042
|Dose
|# of Algoma residents who have received immunization
|% eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+)
|% all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
|People partially immunized with first dose only
|31,900
|33.0%
|27.9%
|People fully immunized with first and second dose
|3,571
|3.7%
|3.1%
|Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated):
|35,471
|36.7%
|31.0%
News Tidbits:
Winter is still trying to hang on. North of Thunder Bay today they are expecting snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm. That may mean slippery road conditions, and reduced visibility in bursts of heavier snow.
Yesterday afternoon, one of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s CL415 waterbombing aircraft made a hard landing at the Sault Ste Marie International Airport. The aircraft had been performing a routine test flight, and from photographs on the internet, the landing gear remained up. There were no injuries.
Did you know? On this day in 1980, 13-year-old Cari Lightner of Fair Oaks, California, was killed by a drunk driver. Her mother, Candy Lightner, began the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).
