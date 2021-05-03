Morning News – May 3rd

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 11.

Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 5.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 2, 2021, 4:30 pm)



Tested – 131,697

Confirmed Cases – 336

Active Cases – 43

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 3

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Resolved Cases – 293

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 55

Total doses administered: 39,042

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 31,900 33.0% 27.9% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,571 3.7% 3.1% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 35,471 36.7% 31.0%

News Tidbits:

Winter is still trying to hang on. North of Thunder Bay today they are expecting snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm. That may mean slippery road conditions, and reduced visibility in bursts of heavier snow.

Yesterday afternoon, one of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s CL415 waterbombing aircraft made a hard landing at the Sault Ste Marie International Airport. The aircraft had been performing a routine test flight, and from photographs on the internet, the landing gear remained up. There were no injuries.

Did you know? On this day in 1980, 13-year-old Cari Lightner of Fair Oaks, California, was killed by a drunk driver. Her mother, Candy Lightner, began the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).