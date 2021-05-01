Ontario Extends Freeze on College and University Tuitions

The Ontario government is extending the current one-year tuition freeze for colleges and universities by an additional year, providing more financial relief and predictability for families and students seeking access to affordable postsecondary education.

“Students and their families make significant sacrifices to attend college and university,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “The financial uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic further underscores the need to keep college and university programs affordable. By freezing tuition, our government is continuing to reduce the financial strain on families’ pocketbooks.”

The one-year tuition freeze for Ontario residents builds on Ontario’s historic 10 percent reduction in tuition in 2019-20, and one-year tuition freeze in 2020-21, making post-secondary education more affordable for Ontario students and their families. These reductions represent the first of their kind in Ontario’s history. The government’s action to reduce and freeze tuition has provided students with tuition relief of approximately $450 million annually when compared to tuition costs in 2018-19.

“It is critical to the economic recovery of Ontario that today’s students, and tomorrow’s leaders, innovators, and workers can obtain the skills they need to succeed in a highly competitive global economy,” said Minister Romano. “The extended tuition freeze will ensure Ontarians have affordable access to our first-class postsecondary education system and will provide financial relief to our families.”

In addition to the freeze, the tuition framework for domestic out-of-province students will return to a system similar to the previous framework with the option for a three percent increase in 2021-22.