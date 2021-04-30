Thank you to all who assisted…

Thank you to everyone who assisted me uptown on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 when I had a minor mishap. Special thanks to bystanders and staff at the Regional Employment Help Centre, who were kind and helpful. The Police and Paramedics were professional and courteous.
Thank you as you made me feel so fortunate to live in Wawa.
(name withheld by request)
