SSM OPP arrest SSM Driver with Operation while impaired

On April 29, 2021, members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Great Northern Road in the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

Police initiated a traffic stop and determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The driver was then arrested and transported to detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Bernard RIVERS, 25-years-old of Sault Ste. Marie was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) and,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on June 14, 2021.

The accused was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.