The Competition Bureau of Canada has published the The Little Black Book of Scams 2nd Edition and it is available online at https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/04333.htm. The information is invaluable and should be of interest to virtually everyone. Over the next few months we will be publishing the information from the The Little Black Book of Scams 2nd Edition, one scam at a time. Last week we published Romance Scams. Today the topic is:

Tax Scams

Get a call or email from the CRA? (Canada Revenue Agency) Make sure it is real!

You get a text message or an email from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) claiming you are entitled to and extra refund and all you need to do is provide your banking details. Watch out-this wonderful-if-true situation is exactly what a tax scam looks like. Another variation is that they call you to say that you owe the CRA money and that you need to pay it right away, or else they will report you to the police. In any case, if you do receive a call, letter, email or text saying you owe money to the CRA you can double check online via “My Account’ or call -1-800-959-8281.

Tips to protect yourself: The CRA will never

Use aggressive or threatening language.

Threaten you with arrest or send police.

Ask for payments via prepaid credit cards or gift cards, such as iTunes, Home Depot, etc.

Collect or distribute payments through interac or e-transfer.

Use text messages to communicate under any circumstances.

Emails from the CRA

Never ask for financial information

Never provide financial information

The CRA’s accepted payment methods are:

Online banking

Debit card

Pre-authorized debit

If you suspect a scam, always report it

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, managed by the RCMP, the Competition Bureau and the Ontario Provincial Police, has plenty of information on fraud. Power up today by visiting www.antifraudcentre.ca!

Additional organizations to contact depending on the situation:

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre 1-888-495-8501 www.antifraudcentre.ca

Competition Bureau 1-800-348-5358 www.competitionbureau.gc.ca

Consumer Affairs www.consumerhandbook.ca

Securities Administrator www.securities-administrators.ca

Ontario Provincial Police 1-888-310-1122