4 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#321-#324)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Two cases are of unknown exposure and two are of close contact. All four are self-isolating. APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

