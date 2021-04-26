A note to the community from the Wawa physicians

As you may be aware, since the departure of Drs. Robinson and Shaffaf, the local physician group will be down to four doctors (Drs. Cotterill, Oberai, Stamler and Switzer).

Recruitment for replacement physicians is underway, but unfortunately, no replacements have yet been found.

We hope to have locum physicians available to see patients of Drs. Robinson and Shaffaf and to cover the Emergency Department. There will however be times when no locum physician are available. During these times there may be longer wait times to be seen in the clinic as well as the Emergency Department for non urgent concerns.

We are hopeful that physician recruitment will be successful in the future! Thank you.