Phase 2: COVID-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups – April 19th, 2021

Phase 2: COVID-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups

The province has now entered Phase 2 of the vaccine roll-out plan. The following new groups are eligible to book an appointment in North Algoma:

Organ transplant recipients (including patients waitlisted for a transplant)

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis)

Hematological malignancy diagnosed less than one year ago;

Kidney disease eGFR< 30; and

One essential caregiver for individuals in the groups listed above.

Primary care providers will be reaching out to their clients to inform them that they are eligible to book an appointment.

These groups continue to be eligible:

All education workers who provide support to students with special education needs

Adults 65 and older can book for a clinic on April 21 and onward

Adults 60 and older can book for a clinic on May 5 and onward

Health Care Workers

Faith leaders

Staff and Essential Caregivers in Long-Term Care, retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors

Indigenous Adults (18+ and household members)

Adult chronic home care recipients

If you are in one of the groups listed above, please phone your local vaccination centre to book an appointment. You can call from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm:

Dubreuilville- Dubreuilville Medical Centre

(705) 884 2884

Wawa- Central appointment line

(705) 914 0464

White River- Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

(807) 822 2320