Morning News – April 19

Weather:
Snow at times heavy. Snow at times mixed with rain early this morning. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 1. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 17 overnight.
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
Snow will develop this morning and may fall heavily at times during the day with amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible, especially away from Lake Superior. Travel along Highway 17 and other area roads will likely be hazardous. Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Conditions should improve this evening.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|122,708
|296
|49 (1)
|1
|247
|4
|Updated: April 18, 2021, 5:30 pm
Total doses administered: 31,652
|Dose
|# of Algoma residents who have received immunization
|% eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+)
|% all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
|People partially immunized with first dose only
|26,238
|27.1%
|22.9%
|People fully immunized with first and second dose
|2,707
|2.8%
|2.4%
|Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated):
|28,945
|29.9%
|25.3%
