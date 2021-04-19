Morning News – April 19

Weather:

Snow at times heavy. Snow at times mixed with rain early this morning. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 17 overnight.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow will develop this morning and may fall heavily at times during the day with amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible, especially away from Lake Superior. Travel along Highway 17 and other area roads will likely be hazardous. Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Conditions should improve this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 122,708 296 49 (1) 1 247 4 Updated: April 18, 2021, 5:30 pm

Total doses administered: 31,652