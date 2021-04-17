SSM Police Services – Response to New Provincial COVID-19 Regulations

On Friday, April 16, 2021 the Government of Ontario announced additional restrictions, which includes a two-week extension of the current provincial shutdown, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Along with the new restrictions, the Government of Ontario enhanced enforcement authorities for designated law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

After reviewing the amended regulations Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Senior Command has decided to maintain our proactive and complaint driven enforcement initiative. This includes an emphasis on education and the continued use of officer discretion in all incidents.

We will not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops for the sole purpose of ensuring EMCPA compliance. We will continue to educate the community on what is and is not allowable under the EMCPA, warn individuals when necessary and those who refuse to comply with the order will receive the appropriate penalty.

It is evident the pandemic is a threat to the health and well-being of us all. We must all do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Stay home as much as possible and continue to follow public health recommendations.

We applaud the efforts of all of our members who report for duty every day to serve this community. The only way through this is together.

Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township stay safe and stay healthy.