Students take part in transition to secondary school activity

2021 - Grade 8 Welcome Orientation: 1

On Friday, April 9, before the start of the Spring break, the Chevaliers of École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) welcomed grade 8 students who will be making the transition to secondary school in September 2021.

During the morning, grade 8 students were able to participate in a variety of grade 9 courses such as Media Arts, English, French, Mathematics, Workshop and Science. As part of this secondary school exploratory day, they were able to discover their future secondary school by taking part in a treasure hunt. This activity was concluded with a lunch hosted by the school and prepared by Ms. Judy Page. It was a very pleasant morning full of surprises. We thank teacher Stephanie McGregor for organizing this day!

The school team and students are ready to welcome future Chevaliers who will join the large family of École secondaire Saint-Joseph next September!