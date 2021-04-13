Morning News – April 13

Weather:

Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. Temperature steady near 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low minus 3.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 121, 912 273 45(1)* 1(1)* 228 4 Updated: April 12, 2021, 6:15 pm

Total doses administered: 27,234 Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 22,760 23.52% 19.89% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,237 2.31% 1.95% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 24,997 25.84% 21.84%

Northeast Forest Fire Report:

There were no active wildland fires in the Northeast region by late afternoon on April 12. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the region, with the exception of an area along the Quebec border from Temiskaming Shores to north of Kirkland Lake, which is showing a high hazard for April 12.

News Tidbits:

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. says it has struck a deal to buy six lumber mills in Ontario and Quebec and a newsprint mill in Kapuskasing, Ont., for about US$214 million from subsidiaries of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The lumber mills are located in Chapleau, Cochrane, Hearst and Kapuskasing in Ontario and in Bearn and La Sarre in Quebec and have the capacity to produce 755 million board feet annually of lumber, wood chips and byproducts.

The CDC and FDA in the U.S. are recommending a pause in J&J coronavirus vaccine use while 6 cases of rare blood clots are investigated. Canada has approved the J&J vaccine but has not yet received any doses.

Alison Blair, Associate Deputy Minister, Pandemic Response and Recovery will be joined by COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force member Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response, Susan Picarello, Assistant Deputy Minister, Emergency Health Services and Julia Danos, Executive Lead, Reopening Secretariat for the Ministry of Education, to hold a technical media briefing via teleconference only to provide an update on the rollout of Ontario’s vaccine distribution plan at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m.