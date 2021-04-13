Elliot Lake Man wins $199,109 in December 26th Lottario Draw

Lawrence De Young of Elliot Lake won “Ontario’s jackpot” – $199,109 in the December 26, 2020 LOTTARIO draw.

Lawrence says this is not his first win. “I once played with a group of 101 people from work – we each took home $776.”

The 78-year-old checked his ticket while at the store when he realized he won big. “I had to check it four more times,” the retired factory worker said. “I made it through the call with OLG then went out to the car to cry my eyes out!”

Lawrence says his wife of 53 years saw him crying but didn’t believe when he told her about the big win. “Eventually she figured out I was telling the truth!”

Lawrence plans on doing some work around the house, paying some bills and sharing with his family. “I’ve never been so shocked in my life,” he concluded.