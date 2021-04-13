4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#270 – #273)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed case:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #270
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 11, 2021
|Case #271
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 11, 2021
|Case #272
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 11, 2021
|Case #273
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 12, 2021
